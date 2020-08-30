WATCH: Limerick anti-mask protest doesn't go according to plan...

AN anti-mask protest in Limerick on Saturday didn't quite go according to plan for its organisers.

Around 20 attended, some draped with the Irish tricolour. There was a small garda presence but all went off peacefully.

However, a resident above the protest location on Henry Street didn't agree with their sentiments and stuck the words "Wear Masks Save Lives" on his window.

Organisers also had to contend with some anti anti-mask protestors who received praise from Cllr Daniel Butler.

Well done to these guys prepped I guess for the planned Gemma visit. Classic #Limerick craic!



Photo Credit : Neil Guinan pic.twitter.com/6aiym6AHfN August 29, 2020

Some of the uniquely Limerick signs read, "Mortified for your mother" and "The only chips in me are Donkey Ford's".

More anti anti-mask protestors sported tinfoil hats.