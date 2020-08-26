WATCH: Minister for the OPW visits Limerick town after flooding

MINISTER for the OPW, Patrick O'Donovan said it is his responsibility to try and address the flooding in Kilmallock and surrounding areas.

The minister visited the worst affected areas this Wednesday morning. Around 10 houses were flooded last week.

Minister O'Donovan was joined by engineers from the OPW and Limerick City and County Council. They went to Wolfe Tone Street in the town; Bresheen South and Gotoon.

"It is my responsibility on behalf of the government to try and address it with the local authority. I want to thank the staff of Limerick City and County Council, the local fire service, neighbours and everybody else who has helped those who have been affected - not only here in Kilmallock but all across Munster where we have seen unprecedented rainfall.

"I am going to work with council staff and my own officials in the OPW now to see if we can put a plan in place for Kilmallock," said Minister O'Donovan.

He said the council has already done works to try and clean up some of the damage and support the residents.

And then to prevent further flooding, Minister O'Donovan said he is seeing "what we in the OPW can do in the short term with the council and then maybe longer term projects in terms of maintenance and management of the Loobagh".

"On the night in question we got massive rainfall here in the catchment area of the Loobagh which resulted in the river spilling out - unfortunately causing damage not only here in the town but in townlands outside Kilmallock as well," said Minister O'Donovan.

He said he understands the difficulties the flooding has caused.

"It is an awful thing to have water coming in to your property, especially when it hasn't flooded before and there isn't a history of flooding. And for those who have been flooded before it is terrible to have water coming into their properties again," said Minister O'Donovan.