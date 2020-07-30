Let's Survive: 'PaddyPlays' to host 24 hour charity gaming stream

Paddy Murphy (Let's Survive, PaddyPlays) is hosting a 24 hour charity stream in aid of CareBright on Friday July 31. The event is called The Games I Don't Want to Forget and will be streamed on from 10pm on July 31 to 10pm August 1.

Paddy is hoping to raise €1,000 for CareBright/Yarn Social Day Club. CareBright are a social enterprise providing care in the community for over 22 years. They focus is on supporting people to live in their own homes for longer. They provide services to older persons, persons with intellectual disabilities, post-operative care, specialised dementia care, companionship and general support.

CareBright Community is Ireland’s first purpose-built community for people living with dementia. Paddy's grandmother suffered with dementia and saw how the syndrome impacted her life.

"We lived with her for the last eight to 10 years of her life and unfortunately we got to see first hand what she went through. It was a sad experience to watch somebody you love deteriorate like that. We would have been blessed to have the supports of someone like CareBright in those very difficult times." Paddy said.

The charity stream is named The Games I Don't Want to Forget because Paddy thought about the "experiences he would absolutely hate to lose."

Paddy will be revisiting Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil 3 & Silent Hill 3, as well as some other games about Alzheimer's and Dementia such as Before I Forget, Forget Me Knot & Forgotten.



If you wish to get involved tune into the livestream from 10pm July 31 to 10pm August 1 on LetsSurvivePaddyPlays on Twitch and follow his social media's to keep up to date: @LS_PaddyPlays on witter and Lets Survive - Paddy Plays on Facebook.