WATCH: UL students raise over €20,000 for Limerick charities

UL Student Life (previously known as the students union) raised over €20,000 for Pieta House & Limerick Marine Search & Rescue Service by carrying out a number of fund raising activities during the 2019/2020 academic year.

Each year students nominate and vote for which charities they wish to see become the student representation organisations charity partners for the academic year.

The 19/20 UL Student Life President Jack Scanlan said “We are absolutely delighted, on behalf of students to be able to give €10,000 to our two chosen charities this year. Pieta House and Limerick Marine Search and Rescuse do absolutely amazing work for our community and we hope that this money will go some way to supporting the fantastic work they do. This is the largest charity week fund we have ever distributed and that is thanks to the generosity and support of the student body for during charity week. “

Fund raising activities started in late 2019 when the organisations events coordinator Lee Dillon organised a group of volunteers to carry out bag packing duties at Dunnes Stores Childers Road. Over €2,000 was raised from this activity.

The organisations Clubs & Societies also chipped in by creating a nearly naked calendar. This novel and creative idea is the brainchild of Karis Pilkington-Boyne, a member of UL’s Rowing Club, who wanted to create a fun event capturing the ethos of UL Clubs & Societies; fun and teamwork and give back to charity while doing so. It was after she approached David Moloney of the UL Photography Society that the “Nearly Naked Calendar” was born. In total 9 different clubs and societies took part; Tag Rugby Club, Rowing Club, Surf Club, Sub-Aqua Club, Outdoor Pursuits Club, Photography Society, Mountain Biking Club, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club and the Swim Club.

Naturally Charity Week UL, Student Life’s busiest week of the year pulled in the most for the two charities. Charity Week 2020 saw them host a number of high profile acts play their courtyard event space. Acts such as: Cabal in the courtyard, TOT Presents Open Eire & Joel Corry/Bingo Loco.



They will be asking students to send in their nominations for their charity of the year 2020/2021. Students can do so by submitting their nomination here. The nomination form will also be available on their website www.ulstudentlife.ie