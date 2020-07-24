WATCH: 'Outpouring of grief and love' in Limerick as Cervical Check campaigner remembered

THERE were emotional scenes in Arthur’s Quay Park as people gathered to remember brave Cervical-Check campaigner Ruth Morrissey.

Green balloons were released into the evening sky, as the Monaleen women’s husband Paul, and daughter Libby, joined a crowd at the event organised by local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan.

A set of candles and tea-lights spelled out the 39-year-old mum of one’s name, while heartfelt tributes were also left.​

Paul Morrissey, Ruth’s husband said: “She would have loved this, she would have really appreciated the turnout, and I appreciate it. It was very hard and tough for Ruth. It was a long road and a long battle, but she never gave in, she never gave up. She held onto the last minute for me and Libby. She loved all her friends and family, and for everyone to treat her the way she did, we'll never forget it.”

He also thanked the Limerick public for their sympathy and solidarity in the wake of her untimely death.

“I​t makes us feel so loved and appreciated. I know she would have appreciated it too,” Paul added.

Two of Ruth’s best friends, Lyanne Treacy and Linda Maher, who went to school with her, also paid a warm tribute.

“She meant to much for people. She did nothing for herself. She was always thinking others. A mother figure, even though we were close friends, she would mind us,” Lyanne said.

Linda added: “She was just so caring, and even in her last few days, she was worried about us and how we were feeling, assuring us she was going to be okay.”

Former TD Jan O’Sullivan added: “​It is just so sad. We all knew Ruth is one of those whose struggled most. She didn't shirk from going to court. It's so sad to see her husband and daughter now left behind. Women like Ruth should not have had to battle. They had enough to battle with.”

Cllr Sheehan paid a special tribute to Ruth’s family for attending the vigil just a day after she was laid to rest.

“It couldn’t have been easy for them. God knows, they've had an absolutely incredibly difficult few years. I would like to thank the people of Limerick for what I'd call an outpouring of love, an outpouring of grief. It was great for us all to be able to come together in memory of Ruth who is still a real Limerick hero,” he told the Limerick Leader.

A number of other public representatives also attended the vigil last night.