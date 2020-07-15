A Limerick priest, Jack Charlton and the Irish team's audience with the Pope

ONE member of Jackie’s Army was definitely Rathkeale’s Monsignor Liam Boyle.

A priest in Newcastle West in 1990, Monsignor Boyle had a very close association with the Irish team and travelled far and wide with them.

Prior to the 1990 World Cup clash with Romania in Genoa, Jack promised physio, Mick Byrne, he’d take him to see the Pope if Ireland made it to the quarter finals, writes our Newcastle West notes correspondent Pat McLoughlin.

After the famous penalty shout-out win, Jack asked Monsignor Boyle to arrange for a private audience with the Pope. Monsignor Boyle pulled out all the stops, called in all his markers, and secured a seat for the whole squad in front of His Holiness. As a result, the smile on Mick Byrne’s face lasted for days.

During the meeting Pope John Paul II joked that the Ireland were his team in the competition.

According to Ray Houghton, in an interview with FourFourTwo.com, it was normal practice for the Catholic members of the Irish squad to have a private Mass while away on tournament competitions. Although Big Jack wasn’t a Catholic, he was as excited as the rest of the Irish squad to meet the Pope, said the striker.

The friendship between the Limerick priest and Yorkshire man lasted long after their Ireland days. Jack would regularly pop in to say hello to Monsignor Boyle if he was passing through Newcastle West.

There is another west Limerick connection as Nora McLoughlin, mum of Alan who scored the crucial goal against Northern Ireland to get Ireland to USA 1994, hails from Knockaderry. Coincidentally that is where Monsignor Boyle is stationed now.