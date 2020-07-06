WATCH: Limerick parish makes novel video ahead of Masses resuming

WEBCAMS have become common in churches due to Covid-19 but few have made their own instructional videos.

The parish of Domin-Athlacca, with the expert help of Jack O'Shea, has produced the clip which highlights signage and restrictions ahead of Masses returning. It even features a character doing an automated voiceover.

Parish priest, Fr John McCarthy also appears in the video and talks through what parishioners can expect.

"We hope that this return to Masses can run as smoothly as possible and we would ask for your patience and understanding over the first few weeks to sort out any teething problems which may occur. Our object of course is to try and keep everyone safe," said Fr McCarthy.