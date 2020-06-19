WATCH: Limerick Leaving Cert students leave with fond memories

COVID-19 has robbed Leaving Cert students of so much but Tarbert Comprehensive School ensured they will never forget their alma mater.

School awards night in Tarbert is one of the most prestigious in their calendar. Normally, it is for the whole school community but this year they dedicated it solely to their sixth years.

The ceremony, available on You Tube, brought the whole class together virtually. It features 14 special guests including Billy Lee, Limerick football manager; Rob Heffernan, athlete; Shane Casey, Young Offenders actor; Professor Michael Walsh, UL; Jason Foley, past pupil and Kerry footballer; Colm McSweeney, past pupil and Limerick footballer; Louise Galvin, Irish Rugby international; Patrick Kiely, past pupil and UL; Deputy Michael Healy Rae; Emma O’Kelly, RTE; John Mulvihill, past pupil and UL; Sean O’Shea, Kerry footballer.

In his words of advice, Richard Prendiville, principal, told the students to “meet new people, go travel, keep an open mind, avoid people who are cynical or who knock you for being you, be proud of where you have come from and of your school”.

“You have been blessed to attend a comprehensive school inclusive in nature regardless of background or ability and given a wholesome, rounded and grounded education,” said Mr Prendiville.



The real stars of the show were the students and the award winning ones. Rugby, Murtie Moriarty,Tarbert; girls basketball, Olivia Twomey, Athea; equestrian, Aobha Quinn, Moyvane; art, Caoimhe Kennelly, Ballylongford; principal’s award, Rachel O’Connor, Knockanure; girls soccer, Hollie Kelly, Ballyhahill; boys soccer, Cormac Healy, Glin; poetry aloud, Jack McMonagle, Ballylongford; mentoring, Rachel Martin, Tarbert; girls GAA, Claire Carmody, Athea; boys GAA, Paul O’Donnell, Ballyhahill; LCA student of the year, Holly Heffernan, Moyvane; sportspersons of the year, Claire Carmody, Athea and Shane Cregan, Ballyhahill; students of the year, Orlaith McSweeney, Loughill and Paul O’Donnell, Ballyhahill.

On behalf of Tarbert Comprehensive School, Jovita Delaney thanked everyone who made the night possible and especially their technology genius in fifth year, Conor Hogan.