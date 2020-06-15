WATCH: 'I have the integrity to put Limerick first'

"MY message is to keep going no matter what life throws at you."

The words of City East Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely, who was today elected as Limerick's new metropolitan district chair.

Cllr Kiely of Janesboro succeeded Cllr James Collins into the high-profile role, the election to which was held in County Hall in Dooradoyle to aid social distancing.

"It's a very proud moment for my family, my friends and the people who elected me. Everyone has been very good to me in the last few years. I've had a bit of a tough time for the last while, as have my family," she said, "I have the integrity to put Limerick first. I hope people see that because it's something that's very important to me."

Through her year in office, Cllr Kiely, a mother of two, says she wants to recognise the sterling efforts of the city's volunteers.

And she said she also wants to give a voice to the voiceless.

"It's part of who I am. I love the city. I want everyone to be heard. I'll listen to everyone and take on board what they say," she added.

In her bid for the chain of office, Cllr Kiely received the support of her own party, Fianna Fail, as well as Independent member Frankie Daly, and Limerick's sole Social Democrat public representative Elisa O'Donovan.

"I'm astounded there were people from all sides of the political spectrum supporting me today. I will work with anyone for the betterment of the city and the people," she pledged.

Due to Covid-19, Cllr Kiely was not able to have as many of her friends and supporters as she wished at the ceremony in County Hall.

"I'd have loved to have had more people here. My two sisters Charlotte and Martina, the people who got me elected, my friends and family really came out in force for me. It means so much to me, they hasve no idea how much they've helped me," she said.

When she was elected at the second time of asking last summer to Limerick City and County Council, it gave her a "new lease of life", having experienced tragedy after she lost her childhood sweetheart Damien to cancer.

"That changes your perspective, and makes you realise what it important. It's made me more empathetic, and hopefully I will bring that to the role. Sometimes we need to stand back and realise what is important and have a bit of consideration for other people," said Cllr Kiely.

Her Fine Gael colleague in Limerick City West, Cllr Daniel McSweeney was also elected Leas-Chathaoirleach.