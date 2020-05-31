WATCH: Fox heads towards House - not a hen house - in Limerick city

ON a normal Thursday night you would expect plenty of revellers to be out and about in Limerick city.

But this is the "new normal" and currently it is as quiet as a mouse. Quiet enough for a fox to go exploring.

Mike Babenko was heading home from work when he met a fellow wanderer on Bishop's Quay.

"I was delighted and surprised to meet her or him. I wish I had food - I wonder whether she or he would eat. Seemed like a very friendly animal," said Mike, who whipped out his phone, shot a quick video and kindly sent it to the Leader.

The friendly fox was last seen heading for House. He'll have to wait a bit longer for House and all pubs to reopen though.

