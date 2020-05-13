WATCH: The show must go on: Limerick-hosted film awards going online tonight

WERE it not for the coronavirus lockdown, the Irish young filmmaker of the year awards would have hit Limerick in March.

But the show must go on – only instead of on Shannonside, it will hit the waves of the world wide web.

The senior finals of the awards will be broadcast online on YouTube from 7pm tonight, with the junior finals taking place seven days later at 4pm.

Now in its 24th year, Fresh International Film Festival invites young people from Ireland and overseas, aged seven to 18 years, to create, exhibit and share films. The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema screen for the first time and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year. All films submitted are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award (documentary), the Cartoon Saloon Animation Award, the RTE 60 Second Short Film Award and the RTE Factual Award, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

Further details are available from www.freshfilmfestival.com.