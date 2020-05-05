WATCH: Choir celebrates Limerick through music of Dolores O'Riordan

IF YOU need a lift this Tuesday evening then look no further.

Watch the Rolling Tones choir's latest virtual performance - Dreams by the Cranberries. Thoughts immediately turn to the late and great Dolores O'Riordan, while the song itself will always bring back wonderful memories of Limerick's All-Ireland win in 2018.

This is the third virtual offering from the choir whose members are mainly from Castleconnell, Lisnagry, Annacotty and Newport.

Kerry Jane Hurley, a singing teacher, choral director and vocalist in Castleconnell, thinks this is their best one yet.

"The choir are getting better and better! You can see everyone’s confidence growing more each time and it’s so lovely to watch! They are absolutely thrilled with it and once again we’ve had lovely feedback from people and they are delighted to see our beautiful county featured," said Kerry Jane.

She said they wanted to celebrate Limerick through the music of Dolores and The Cranberries as they are loved by everyone.

"They are such a huge part of our county and most of our choir members grew up listening to them. I asked a few of The Rolling Tones this morning on our WhatsApp group why they thought Dreams was the perfect song choice for this tribute to Limerick.

"One replied, 'Because of the lyrics; lives are changing every day during this pandemic and everyone is struggling in their own way at this time. No matter how big or small those struggles are, they are real and we have to keep going and we cannot lose hope.’

"Another said, ‘The lyrics talk about the strength to believe we can get through this by hoping and dreaming about the wonderful things that are going to come in the future. If we don’t dream we lose hope and hope is so important to hold on to right now. We can get through this together'," said Kerry Jane.

Some of their members aren’t originally from Limerick - lots from Tipperary - and there was lots of banter on their WhatsApp group when Kerry Jane asked every one to wear Limerick jerseys and lots of green. One member from Cork hopes friends and family at home don't see it as she says she will be disowned!

"The brilliant drone footage was very kindly given to us by our friend Declan Gleeson from SES Digital in Newcastle West. He is super talented and he has produced concert videos for us in the past and he is a fantastic wedding videographer too," said Kerry Jane, who has something extra special for their next virtual performance.