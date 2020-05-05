WATCH: St Mary's Cathedral calls on Limerick people to sing 'Ode to Joy' this Friday

St Mary's Cathedral Limerick are asking Limerick people to stand with our fellow European Citizens during this challenging time and sing.

On Friday May 8 at 2.00pm organist Peter Barley will perform from Limerick’s Medieval Cathedral and he is calling on Limerick people to join him in singing the European National Anthem, Ode to Joy.

Mr. Barley, has even put together a tutorial to help exercise your vocal cords and prepare to be pitch perfect, see above.

Ludwig van Beethoven was a German pianist and composer widely considered to be one of the greatest musical geniuses of all time. His innovative compositions combined vocals and instruments, widening the scope of sonata, symphony, concerto and quarter. Beethoven’s personal life was marked by a struggle against deafness, and some of his most important works were composed during the last ten years of his life, when he was quite unable to hear. 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of his birth.

The European Expo was created out of a desire to use art and culture to unite us and to show how acting together, we are better than when we strive alone. European Expo is a series of events, exhibitions and seminars over the course of 2020 in Limerick, that celebrate national and European culture.

Due to COVID-19, European Expo decided to postpone the 'in person events' until further notice however still supporting online European events, Caragh O’Shea, Head of European Expo said “European Expo is delighted to support Saint Mary’s Cathedral online event with Mr. Peter Barley playing the famous Beethoven, Ode to Joy Live, Friday May 8th. It will be a great moment of unification with our European brothers and sisters and we hope you all join in!”

Facebook @stmaryscathedrallimerick Twitter @stmaryslimerick Instagram– saintmaryscathedral_

YouTube Channel – St Mary’s Cathedral Limerick