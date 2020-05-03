WATCH: Limerick’s Virtual Riverfest proves a scorching success

NOT even a global pandemic could stop Riverfest 2020 going ahead - albeit virtually.

Last year more than 120,000 people enjoyed Limerick’s biggest annual event which happens every May on the banks of the Shannon. But in the interests of public health, the traditional Riverfest 2020 could not take place due to Covid-19.

However, Limerick City and County Council put their thinking caps on and organised a virtual feast of entertainment over the weekend featuring live music, food, and fashion.

Among the highlights so far is a stomping performance by Limerick band Hermitage Green​ which was streamed live from Dolans Warehouse on Saturday night on Riverfest Limerick’s Facebook page and has been viewed 30,000 times.

“Anyone from Limerick listening?,” asked Barry Murphy, singer and guitarist with the band, to the empty venue. “There are not many bands in the world that are getting the opportunity that we are getting tonight to get together and play to people. It’s such a buzz. I know it hasn’t been that long but, gees, when we got here today it felt like we had been apart for years. It really is special.”

The Limerick man thanked all those who tuned in you before sending “a massive shout out to Limerick Council and Riverfest organisers who made this possible. Thank you so much for asking us, it’s an absolute pleasure,” he added before his brother Dan Murphy struck up the opening chords of The Cranberries hit, Dreams.

Laura Ryan, head of Marketing and Communications with Limerick City and County Council tweeted following the gig: “Soooo proud of our virtual @RiverfestLmk @LimerickCouncil crew who worked hard to create a festival feel this weekend - amazing @HermitageGreen gig tonight with views from across the world!”

Another highlight of Saturday was a virtual barbecue cook off led by the Leader’s Fergal Deegan who had his tongs out from sunrise till sunset cooking up a feast in aid of Cliona’s Foundation. Thanks to his wife Phil - who took over cooking duties from time to time - Fergal was able to blast out a song (or five) on his keyboard in his backyard.

Those tuning in were urged to “cook, post and donate if you can”. The initiative sparked a great response with families posting videos and photos of their own barbecues and of course donating to the worthy cause which assists families of seriously ill children.

Straight from the frontline, Limerick’s firefighting chef, Paul Knapp has also been cooking up a storm with some sizzling barbecue recipes for the long weekend. The firefighter and TV presenter is providing inspiration for family-friendly food to enjoy in the garden.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s queen of style, Celia Holman Lee is showcasing a series of looks from Limerick’s retailers showing that during lockdown, you can still purchase from your favourite stores.

For full updates on Riverfest Limerick, please visit Riverfest.ie or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.