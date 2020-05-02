WATCH: Shark spotted in sea at Kilkee

A SHARK has been making waves off the coast of Kilkee this bank holiday weekend.

Incredible footage is being shared online of the giant fish swimming in the water near the County Clare resort, a popular spot for Limerick folk.

The sea creature has been identified as a basking shark, the second-largest living shark, after the whale shark.

“There are loads of basking sharks around. They are feeding between Doonbeg and Kilkee at the minute,” explained local councillor in Kilkee, Cillian Murphy.

“They are something we see every year. They are huge.”

But despite its menacing appearance, it transpires the giant fish is extremely unlikely to attack humans.

“They are filter feeders so they swim with their mouths open. They are absolutely more scared of you than you should be of them,” said Cllr Murphy who used to be a fisherman.

Basking sharks feast mostly on tiny crustaceans called plankton.They are slow-moving, usually swimming at around 2mph, and do not get out of the way of boats as fast as other sharks do.

Unlike fearsome great whites, basking sharks have relatively small hooked teeth around 1/4 inch (6mm) long which are mostly useless. They have enormous mouths more than three feet wide, with jaws that stretch open as they feed in shallow waters close to shore.

They do not bite their prey.

However, their massive size means swimmers and sailors should not get too close.

“They are a regular visitor up and down the coast of the peninsula off Kilkee at this time of the year. It’s where they come in to go to feed,” continued Cllr Murphy. “We are in a position to see more of nature now as we are spending more time looking around us.”

One Limerick man on being shared the video of the shark was quick with the comeback: "He'd want to be careful - the boys in blue are around, and he's exercising over 2km from his home!"