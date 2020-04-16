WATCH: Thank you, from everyone at Richardsons Limerick

Matthew here from Richardsons. I want to thank everyone who has supported our new Click & Collect service. As a local family business, in these challenging times your support makes all the difference for us. In turn, we are committed to sourcing our supplies from our local growers and trusted Limerick and Irish food producers. This ensures your custom with Richardsons is supporting Irish jobs and a network of family businesses across Ireland.

We are really heartened by the excellent feedback we are receiving from our many repeat customers. We are adding to our product range daily so if there are items you’d like to see available, let us know and we will do our best to source them for you.

If you haven’t ordered with us yet, we’d love to get the chance to showcase our offering to you. Place your order securely on-line 24/7 at www.richardsons.ie from the safety and comfort of your home. From our fresh daily deliveries, we’ll carefully select and pack your order, ready for collection at Eastway, Ballysimon. For your safety, we will put your shopping directly into your open boot as you sit in your car. For those who need delivery, we have local delivery options available.

Be assured that Richardsons are here to support you during these difficult days. Thanks again and stay safe!

Matthew