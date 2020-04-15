WATCH: Limerick Dog Owners asked to 'Do your bit and pick up your pet's poo'

Pets are particularly important during this Covid-19 period of cocooning, social distancing and self-isolation. Please don't give your pet a bad name. Pick up after them when they Poo!

As the weather improves more people will be enjoying getting out and about to walk or and jog within 2 km of their home. It is important that the footpaths, streets, riverbank walks and other walking or jogging routes are kept clean of dog poo. It can be picked up on the wheels of bikes and buggies and brought into homes. It is a particular problem for wheelchair users. Aside from the unpleasantness of stepping in dog poo, there can be some serious risks associated with not picking up your dog’s poo. Dog faeces contain bacteria and worms which can be particularly harmful to young children. Bacteria and organisms in faeces can get on our hands and, through day-to-day living, can inadvertently get in our mouths. This can lead to diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever as well as intestinal illness, and in some cases serious kidney disorders in people.

The message is simple: - Always clean up after your dog



Remind your relations, friends and neightbours in your social circle to to the same. Take multiple bags on walks, just in case

Use any bag any public bin, your own bin or flush the poo down the loo.

Said Sinead Mc Donnell Environment Awareness Officer; “Dog fouling is a real scourge and there’s no excuse for it. As Dog owners we must take responsibility for cleaning up after our”

Dog fouling is an offence under the Litter Act and dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet can face an on-the-spot fine of €150 or up to a maximum fine of €4,000 in court.