WATCH: Easter greetings to loved ones in Limerick

EASTER is normally a family day. But this year, due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many have not been able to crack open a chocolate egg with a loved one.

While nothing beats being with family on Easter Day, families have taken part in Zoom and Skype calls with loved ones.

And following an appeal on our web site, these Leader readers have sent their greetings to favourite aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Happy Easter everybody!