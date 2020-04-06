WATCH: Limerick residents reach for the stars!

DESPITE THE the fact people are having to self-isolate to avoid the spread of Covid-19, residents of Carew Park united through the joys of music over the weekend.

An impromptu sing-along was held on Sunday in order to keep spirits high in the estate.

Among the songs on the playlist were the upbeat SClub7 classic Reach for the Stars, which had residents dancing in their front gardens!

It was, one residents said, a lovely opportunity to check up on older residents and neighbours, some of whom might not have seen each other properly in weeks.

It certainly brought a splash of colour to what was a damp and rainy afternoon in the city.