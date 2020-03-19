WATCH: Limerick TD raises 'rogue' publicans in Dail Eireann

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris says legislation which is progressing through the Oireachtas this evening will allow events and venues to be shut down.

It comes after Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins spoke out about the fact some pubs in Limerick - as revealed in this weekend's Leader - were ignoring State advice and operating.

The Dail is meeting this Thursday to ensure emergency legislation can be passed in a bid to tackle Covid-19, which has claimed three lives in the Republic of Ireland so far.

Since last Sunday, pubs have been asked to cease trading due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus, and the dangers of not keeping a social distance bring.

Mr Collins said the gardai are powerless to shut down venues which have chosen to open in spite of the public health concerns.

And speaking on the Dail floor this Thursday evening, he urged Mr Harris to ensure that this power is locked down.

"You issued a verbal directive at the weeekend that pubs should close. There's an issue in my constituency and some other parts of the country where some pubs have continued to trade which is shocking and alarming and local communities are outraged by it. Subsequent to the passing of this legislation, will you be issuing a written directive or a ministerial order ensuring all pubs do in fact close. We know in fact 99% of them have but others have gone rogue on us unfortunately," he said.

In response, Mr Harris said: "The position is clear: if you're in a business or anywhere else and you can't socially distance, then you shouldn't remain open."

"This house will hopefully give the responsibility to me and my department to shut down events and places if they do not comply. It's a power we may have after this legislatrion passes," he added.

Mr Harris praised the Vintners Federation, saying: "There was an obligation to do the sensible thing and close their business for a temporary period. The severity of that is not lost on me. It meant 7,000 pubs and 50,000 people temporarily lost their jobs. They're doing it for the public good and I certainly hope when this country bounces back, and we will get through this, that people will support responsible businesses."

Mr Collins also raised another matter impacting publicans - the fact two insurance firms are refusing to pay out business interruption cover.