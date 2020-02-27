WATCH: What it is like driving home during Limerick floods

THIS is what it like driving home for flood affected homeowners in the Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry.

Ger Enright kindly sent in this video to the Leader to demonstrate how bad it is. He needs a tractor now as the water levels have risen.

His house is surrounded by 2,500 sandbags. Around 30 family members and friends came out to fill them and place them on Sunday. Five pumps are going 24/7.

It is the third time since 2009 that his house is under serious flood threat.

"We have no flood insurance,” said Ger. He says there are two cures, “Either fix it or relocate us”.