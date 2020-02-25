WATCH: A boat ride on the Shannon shows extent of flooding in Limerick

LIMERICK is bracing for further floods as high levels of water are expected on River Shannon.

Staff with Limerick City and County Council will continue their round-the-clock monitoring of water levels along the River Shannon catchment area as the threat of flooding continues.

Lands are already underwater in Montpelier, Castleconnell, Annacotty, and the Mountshannon area of Lisnagry with forecasters predicting higher water levels in the next few days.

Pat Lysaght has spent all of his life by the river in Corbally, he says that flooding is part and parcel of living on the Shannon. He took a Limerick Leader reporter out with him on his boat to take a look at the river during the high waters.

“We have been mixed up with Corbally, and the River all of our lives. It was our Kilkee. My parents built this house, alongside the river where the huts were, and we have been living here ever since,” said Pat.

“My parents, when they died, they gave me the old house. And I knocked it because it was being flooded every couple of years. I raised this one up a bit extra, but we are still liable to get a flood,” he added.

"With this global warming now, we can expect it again. But I don’t mind, we live next to the river, I wouldn’t trade it for anyone. And, in case of a flood, we could escape in a boat," Pat said with a laugh.

Eleven pumps, a boom, and sandbags have been deployed to the areas most at risk of flooding, with Defence Force personnel supporting the work of staff from Limerick City and County Council and the Civil Defence.

Protective walls using sandbags have been built at some of the most vulnerable locations liable to flooding.

The road in Castleconnell from near Charco’s down to World’s End and Castleconnell Boat Club is closed, while motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution when driving on roads that are partially flooded.

The cycleway/ walkway from Irish Estates, through to the Guinness Bridge and on to UL is closed until further notice.

It’s expected that water levels will increase along the Shannon as more water is released from Parteen Weir in the next few days.

There are no indications that other areas of Limerick prone to flooding will be affected at this time.

Limerick City and County Council is in regular contact with the HSE and An Garda Síochána to keep them updated of the situation.