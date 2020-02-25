WATCH: 'This place has to step up the mark': Government formation on minds of Limerick TDs

LIMERICK's seven new deputies arrived at Leinster House for the first sitting of the 33rd Dail - and the formation of government was on the minds of all of them.

Following a general election which has left Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael on roughly a quarter of the first preference vote each, parties have been left in a conundrum as to who do to business with.

Speaking outside Leinster House after being returned for a fourth straight general election, Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins said: "I think there's a responsibility on all the parties to form a government. We've just had an election, so would another election bring a different result? Probably not. This place has to step up to the plate - every party and every Independent."

City polltopper Maurice Quinlivan added: "People voted for change. Hopefully we will be able to get a government set up in the next couple of weeks. The worst outcome would be Fianna Fail and Fine Gael in that government. I think there's an opportunity for other parties to come together and make sure particularly Fine Gael aren't in any government, because people rejected them at the ballot box."

It was an emotional occasion for new Green Party TD Brian Leddin, who arrived at the gates of Leinster House with friends, family and supporters, including former mayor of Limerick, Kathleen Leddin, and his partner Ester.

Another former mayor celebrating was Michael Hourigan, whose daughter Neasa also sat in the Oireachtas for the first time. The new Green Party TD represents Dublin Central, despite hailing from Limerick's North Circular Road.

There were also Dail returns for Willie O'Dea, Kieran O'Donnell, and Patrick O'Donovan, while Independent candidate Richard O'Donoghue made the most high profile entrance of them all, as the video below shows!