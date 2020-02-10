WATCH: High-profile Limerick politician Maria Byrne eliminated from election race

HIGH-profile Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne has been eliminated from the race for the 33rd Dail

It brings to an end almost 50-years of her family's representation in Limerick politics.

And while she has not ruled out seeking a Seanad nomination, Ms Byrne will not be in the Lower House after she was excluded at the seventh count after amassing 3,671 votes.

Her father Bobby, a two time mayor of Limerick joined the old City Council in 1971 and served until 1999. Then, Ms Byrne took her late father's seat and also enjoyed a term as mayor in 2010/11. She was elected to the Seanad in 2016.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader immediately before her elimination, she said: "There has been an anti-government vote. It's been replicated all over the country. But I'm proud of my performance, and thankful to those who came out,. worked with my and supported me over the last number of weeks and years. I'll have to reassess my situation. Having served for 21 years, I'd hope to continue that."

Stay with www.limerickleader.ie for our live blog, as counting continues on a second day here at the Limerick Racecourse