WATCH: Three big reasons why company chose Limerick

THE boss of AxiomSL, which announced 100 new jobs for Limerick this morning, has outlined three key reasons why the firm picked Limerick for its multi-million euro investment.

AxionSL, which is a leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, is opening a new business operations centre at Hamilton House in the National Technology Park at Plassey.

The positions will be in cloud programming, cloud architecture and client support, with the announcement was made at a special event in the Limerick Strand Hotel.

Speaking at this, Peter Tierney, the global head of AxiomSL's RegCloud business, said a major reason why the firm came here is the already thriving financial services sector in Limerick.

"Names like Northern Trust, First Data and Fexco, all proved to us we were in good company. The second reason we came is to do with the talent and demographics. No location we looked at anywhere were able to provide us with five universities and 70,000 students. I underatand there are 20,000 graduates here. I only need 100 of them, so I think I should be okay," he said.

Finally, Mr Tierney is impressed with the co-operation between the university, industry and local government.

"Every visit we had with the University of Limerick, they were pro-active, engaged, they understood our space and wanted to help us out."

Headquartered in New York, AxiomSL is starting to recruit immediately.

"We provide technology to large complex global financial institutions. Our technology helps them gather data and communicate it to their regulators in whatever market they operate in. An international bank in Dublin would use our technology to communicate with the Central Bank of Ireland, for example," he explained.

While AxiomSL has traded for 30 years, its move towards the cloud technology sector comes following a shift in demand among its client base.