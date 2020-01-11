WATCH: Development of €2bn urban neighbourhood in Limerick city centre moves a step closer

THE first steps have made in the development of a €2 billion scheme to create a new city centre urban neighbourhood in Limerick after the Land Development Agency (LDA) put forward the plans for the site.

The LDA, along with Limerick City and County Council, the HSE and CIÉ, signed a memorandum of understanding to create a master plan for the site located at Limerick’s Colbert train station.

The site, which consists of 50 hectares, will provide accommodation for up to 15,000 people as well as office and leisure space right next to Limerick’s main transport hub.

The expected cost per unit will be around €200,000, bringing the total residential value of the development to about €2 billion.

Chairman of the LDA, John Moran, said: “The initiative at Colbert Station represents a significant step forward for us in delivering on our nationwide remit to help harness the growth potential of cities throughout Ireland,” said Mr Moran.

“I am thrilled to see such ambition coming from our own team, the other stakeholders and signatories to embark on a project of this scale. Its city centre location at Limerick’s main regional and intercity transport hub will show the value of and deliver a very desirable “transit oriented development”. That form of development will be the key for the future to fostering cohesion and sustainable living in this new local community. Healthy living without car dependency can now become a reality for thousands of new residents in Limerick," he added.

“I have worked in the past with David to examine the potential of Limerick to grow to 300,000 and can think of no one better suited to take on the challenge we have asked him to undertake today. I am delighted and want to thank him for agreeing to take on this project for us and for Limerick,” Mr Moran added.

John Coleman, CEO of the LDA, said: “The area at Colbert Station provides the scale required to deliver transformative redevelopment projects which are at the core of the LDA’s mandate. The LDA is an agency with a national remit and the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding represents a significant step forward for the LDA’s footprint in cities outside Dublin.



“The collaboration provided by stakeholders to date bodes well for the advancement of a sustainable, compact and affordable development for Limerick City centred around the existing rail and bus hub. We look forward to advancing the initiative and engaging with the public throughout the process.”

The design review process is expected to begin in the coming weeks and will be led by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) adhering to best practice international standards to ensure optimum master-planning of the site.

The design review consists of establishing a panel of experienced practitioners of architecture, urban planning and development. The goal of the panel is to utilise specialist knowledge regarding the development at Colbert Station and use their analysis of the site as the bedrock for future master-planning and development.