WATCH: Jason Corbett's young daughter launches first children's book

THE DAUGHTER of Jason Corbett launched her first children’s book last night in Limerick, and hopes the debut release will help other children deal with challenges like those she has faced in her own life.

Sarah Corbett Lynch, 13, celebrated the release of her book, Noodle Loses Dad, this Monday night in O’Mahony’s bookshop in the city with friends, family and many community members.

The young author said that the book, which is the first installment of the Boogawooga series, is about her own life experiences and aims to “help other children in what their going through.”

“I know when I was going difficult times I found that reading other people’s stories really helped me,” added Sarah, whose father was murdered in 2015 when she was eight years old, and whose mother died when she was just an infant.

The book, which is aimed at children aged 3-12 got a mention by Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Toy Show during the weekend - much to the surprise of young Sarah and her family.

“I just started bawling my eyes out,” she laughed.

Sarah’s aunt, Tracey Corbett Lynch, whom Sarah and her 15-year-old brother Jack live with here in Limerick said that the experience surrounding the book launch has been “surreal”.

“She is really inspirational,” added Tracey about her niece, “she just lights up our lives.”

“She sees writing the book as an opportunity to reach out to other kids and provide comfort to them,” she continued, “and it opened up a conversation with her family. She had already written the stories - she just wanted to get them out there.”

A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to the Limerick Children’s Grief Centre, with the organisations founder Sr Helen Culhane saying she is “so proud of Sarah for what she’s doing for other children who are suffering.”

“The book deals with grief, bereavement, separation and other themes that affect so many children,” she added, “children are quite resilient, but only when given a comforting and nurturing environment - and this book definitely provides a sense of comfort.”

The book is available in O’Mahonys and the Crescent book shop now.