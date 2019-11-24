WATCH: Limerick gardai sell donuts to raise money for Special Olympics

LIMERICK Gardai swapped custody for charity this Sunday as they took part in their annual fundrasier for Special Olympics.

More than 3,000 freshly baked donuts were sold between 12 midday and 6pm at the central concourse at the Crescent Shopping Centre with all proceeds going towards Special Olympics Munster.

Garda Paul Howard of the Roxboro Road community policing unit said: "It's our fifth year doing it. It's all for such a goods cause. Special Olympics is such an important organisation and we are just doing our bit to help with their training fund."

He praised the public for supporting the cause.

"It's all in good spirits, and all for Special Olympics," he added.