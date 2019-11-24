WATCH: Smiles a plenty as Santa Claus arrives at Limerick's Crescent Shopping Centre

THERE were joyful scenes at the Crescent Shopping Centre this Sunday as Santa Claus made a pit-stop in Dooradoyle.

Crowds of young and not-so-young children gathered outside the centre, as Father Christmas arrived on an eco-friendly, three-car electric train.

Santa met children to the accompaniment of music, stilt-walking drummers, as well as Christmas characters, Jorge the Christmas bear, Princess Bella, and Jolly Jingles.

The Limerick Pantomime Society provided the entertainment, as the public joined the parade to lead Santa down to his new North Pole Santa Station located out on the Civic Plaza outside the City Mall.