WATCH: Limerick Chamber president urges regions to work better together

THERE is a need for regions and cities to work better together to deliver balanced development in Ireland.

That’s according to Eoin Ryan, who made his address at the annual Limerick Chamber Business Awards.​

More than 400 business leaders were at the Strand Hotel on Friday for the high-profile event, which is backed by The Leader. It saw Analog Devices lead the way, winning the Limerick Chamber business of the year award, as well as best employer/employee talent development and workplace wellness prize.

Outgoing chamber president Eoin Ryan said that developing closer alliances across the Galway-Ennis-Limerick axis can create the critical mass to direct more investment into the regions.

This would, he said, grow the regions in line with need, reduce depopulation and ease the pressure on Dublin.

“We saw the value of collaboration in the regions here across this past year. The best example was the collaboration we had with Galway, Ennis and Shannon chambers on a major report which underpinned the importance of air connectivity into airports in the region. This was all about sending a message to government that if we grow airports in the regions, we grow the regions,” he told the audience.

Mr Ryan said were it not for this link-up, government would not have responded by providing smaller airports outside Dublin with a route development fund.

“Aviation is critical to regional development but it is just one area where we can effect real and positive change if we collaborate. An alliance that pulls together stakeholders from Galway, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kerry and, indeed, other counties in that general area is a compelling voice that has to be listened to. It will bring about change for the regions but also change that is very much in the interest of the nation,” he added.

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “The rapid economic recovery Ireland has experienced since 2013 has been most concentrated in Dublin and so we have a capital city bursting at the seams. That’s uncompetitive and should be a real concern for all of us. At the same time, on the other side of the island we have a collective region that’s hugely dynamic, with real, cutting-edge expertise and clusters but most importantly the Mid-West has the capacity for growth. Limerick Chamber believes that if stakeholders collaborate more, we will undoubtedly achieve more.”

A special annual lifetime achievement-style award, the president’s award, went to Ballyneety native, Dr Hugh O’Donnell, the former Kentz chief executive who grew the company from 2,000 employees and $80million revenue to 24,000 employees and $2bn revenue in the 12 years before moving back to Limerick in 2012.