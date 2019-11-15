WATCH: Analog Devices wins top prize at Limerick Chamber business awards

ANALOG Devices has won the overall award for business of the year at the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards

The multi-national semi-conductor manufacturer, which employs 1,200 people in Raheen, was announced as the overall winner at the black-tie event in the Limerick Strand Hotel this Friday night.

The annual awards dinner, sponsored by LIT – of which the Limerick Leader is a media partner – was being attended by over 450 of the region’s top business leaders and government officials and also saw top local businessman Dr Hugh O’Donnell win a lifetime achievement-style award from Chamber president Eoin Ryan.

Congratulations to the winner of the Best Overall Business of the year sponsored by @litmoylish @ADI_News #LimerickBizAwards pic.twitter.com/mVt5ukpEt6 November 15, 2019

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “Analog Devices is a significant driver of the local economy, and they are seriously important to the region. Not just from their direct employment, but their indirect employment in the spin-off companies which come out of Analog. It has led to more successful indigenous companies in the region."

The full list of the 2019 Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards winners is as follows:

Best Emerging Business Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Limerick Institute of Technology and Limerick Council - Huggnote

Best SME Business Contribution to the Region, sponsored by AIB - 4Site

Best Large Business Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Holmes O’Malley Sexton – EI Electronics

Best CSR: Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Deloitte - GE Capital Aviation Services

Best Retail & Hospitality Business, sponsored by BDO - Absolute Hotel

Best Not for Profit, sponsored by Northern Trust - Limerick Autism Group

Best Employer Employee Talent Development and Workplace Wellness Award, sponsored by Limerick Chamber Skillnet - Analog Devices

Overall Business of the Year Award, sponsored by LIT, Analog Devices

2019 Limerick Chamber President's Award: Dr Hugh O’Donnell, Ingenium Training and Consultancy

For more, see Monday’s Limerick Leader.