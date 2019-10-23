WATCH: 'It's an emotional day for the workers': Minister reacts to job losses in Shannon

"IT'S a very human, emotional day for the workers, which you can understand."

The reaction of Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys upon the devastating news that Molex is to close its facility at Shannon with the loss of 500 jobs.

Ms Humphreys and government colleagues were at Enterprise Ireland in Shannon this Wednesday to meet with Clare County Council, Enterprise Ireland, the IDA, the Shannon Chamber and other parties in a bid to respond to the news, which will bring to an end almost 50 years of Molex trading in Shannon.

She has pledged to set up a task force within the auspices of the regional enterprise plan to respond to the job losses, which will be implemented in full by the end of next year.

Speaking to the media, she said there will be a skills audit of all the workers in Molex, and a jobs fair to show off the other jobs available in the locality.

"Can I just say, there are jobs available. We are told in terms of manufacturing, 30% of jobs in that space are available. People are looking for talent," she explained, "We will be promoting Shannon as an area that is good place to do business. there are lot of positives here. There is a highly skilled workforce, and that is so important when you're trying to bring people into the area. The first thing they ask you is have you got the skills, and then have you got the premises."

She played down comparisons with Dell, which announced job losses of 1,900 in 2009, saying the economy is much better, and the impact will be less severe.

"I'm absolutely convinced there is a great future for this area. There were some key stakeholders at the meeting this morning and every one of them committed to making sure we provide the jobs in this area and we get further investment in the area. But we must remember the job losses aren't going to happen tomorrow. They have time to come to terms with this We will be working with the company to find out what opportunities are there and how we can transition them into new jobs and new opportunities," Ms Humphreys said.

She acknowledged it is a "bad day" for Munster, with Novartis also announcing more than 300 job losses in Cork.

The minister also said she is not aware of other companies in the Shannon Free Zone area seeking to scale back their workforces.