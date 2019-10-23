WATCH: INSPIRE brings style to your home for new 'Night at the Crescent' fashion showcase

What would you get up to after dark at the Crescent Shopping Centre?

INSPIRE returns to the Crescent this year breaking from the tradition of physical fashion shows in the centre. This year fashion comes alive on our screens, the home of Munster’s largest shopping destination brings you all the latest Autumn Winter fashion in a series of online fashion forward videos where mannequins come to life and explore the Crescent experience across fashion, food, cinema and more.

INSPIRE’s “A Night at the Crescent” takes Inspire on a journey to a more ambient screen presence – bringing the style to you through social media in your own home. Follow Crescent social media for all the latest fashion across ladies, mens, sportswear, party wear and more. Check out this cool preview below to see for yourself.

Inspire Style Sessions are also taking place all this week offering Customers a “FREE” 60 Minute Style Session with one of two Fashion Stylists, Chloe Markham & Asta Lee who will be offering a bespoke service at the Crescent for one week only, a pop up Style Shop with the best of fashion from the Crescent Shopping Centre. Enquire at 061-228560 for limited places remaining.

Inspire finishes with a free family event with “Halloween Family Fun Day” on Saturday at 12 noon. Free face-painting, magic shows, Halloween Fancy Dress and more.