Juvenile released in connection with apartment fire in Limerick city

A JUVENILE arrested in connection with an apartment fire in Limerick city centre has been released, gardai have confirmed.

A fire broke out at a six-storey apartment complex at Mount Kennett Place, Dock Road, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A total of 37 residents were removed from the building, eight of whom were treated with breathing apparatus, according to sources.

More than 20 emergency personnel from Henry Street garda station, National Ambulance Service, and Limerick and Shannon Fire Service, were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at 12.05am, and the fire brigade left the scene after 2am.

A juvenile in his late teens was arrested on Friday morning.

A garda spokesperson said he was released and a file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.