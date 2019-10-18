WATCH: Limerick homelessness charity steps in to support over 1,000 children

MORE than 1,000 children who were homeless or at risk of being homeless were given support by Novas last year.

For the first time ever last year, the homelessness charity, based in O'Connell Street, broke into four figures in terms of youngsters supported, an increase of 40% year-in-year.

The vast majority of these lived outside Dublin, in Limerick City, North Tipperary, West Cork and Co Kerry.

In total, some 4,768 people were supported by Novas, a rise of almost 400% since 2010.

The report reveals that people accessing accommodation services are getting younger, have complex needs relating to dual-diagnosis of mental health and addiction and are spending long periods of time in emergency and temporary accommodation.

All this data is included in the charity's annual report, which was launched in the Savoy Hotel this Friday morning.

Dr Una Burns, head of policy with the charity said: "It is a reflection of the homeless landscape, which has altered drastically in the last four years. The 2016 census revealed that the single biggest age category of homeless people in the state was 0 to four years. In the previous census of 2011, the largest category was 31 to 40 years. This seismic shift is evident in our own returns."

She added: "It is imperative to do everything possible to prevent these families from becoming homeless by liaising with landlords, seeking alternative accommodation, advocating for social housing and continuing to procure our own properties for families. Last year we provided 34 new tenancies, with 93 people living in these homes."

Novas, she added did extensive work at St Mary's Park, an area considered by the Pobal Deprivation Index as the most deprived in the country.

The annual report was officially launched by Deputy mayor of Limerick, Cllr Gerald Mitchell, who acknowledged the important work the organisation does to enhance the lives of people living in the most vulnerable communities in Limerick and nationally.

He thanked Novas for introducing innovative programmes such as Trauma Informed Care as well as its ability to co-operate, adapt and grow services to meet the ongoing demand for homeless services and housing.