Gardai arrest juvenile in connection with fire at Limerick city centre apartment complex

GARDAI have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fire that occurred at large apartment complex in Limerick city centre this Friday morning.

The fire occurred at Glenlara Apartments, Mount Kennett Place on the Dock Road shortly after midnight.

According to sources, part of six-storey complex was "gutted" by the floor.

WATCH: Emergency services tackle apartment fire in Limerick city centre

More than 20 emergency personnel, including Henry Street gardai, National Ambulance Service and Limerick Fire Service and Shannon Fire Service were dispatched to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 12.05am.

Pictures by Adrian Butler/Limerick Leader

More than 35 people were removed from the building, eight of whom were treated with breathing apparatus for smoke inhalation.

There were no reported injuries. It is not known, yet, what caused the fire.

A spokesperson for gardai told the Limerick Leader that a juvenile in his late teens has been arrested in connection with the incident.