WATCH: Limerick Tutorial College students get their Leaving Cert results

AN EARLY morning drizzle did little to dampen the excitement -or ease the nerves- of the dozen or so Limerick Tutorial College students who stood to wait eagerly to receive their Leaving Cert results.

At 9am, the doors to the school opened, and the earliest of the early birds quickly rushed inside to see what points they had received for their hard-earned work.

Alex Nugent from Ballyneety said he was "very happy" with his results.

"I’m hoping to go to Cork and study medicine. I was really nervous, going in, so nervous.

Eimear Linehan, from Castletroy, was shaking from nerves as she spoke to the Limerick Leader.

“I’m so happy with my results, I think I have enough for my course, so I’m just really happy. I was so nervous about going in, I predicted stuff but you always have some surprises. I’m very happy. I hope to go to UCC to do Pharmacy," said Eimear.

The Principal of the school, John O’Halloran, was delighted with his students' results.

“We are absolutely delighted with the results,” said Mr O’Halloran.

“We have two students who got 7H1’s, which is 625 points. We have 13 students who have got over 600 points, 22 students who got over 570 points, 44 students who got over 540 points, 77 who over 500 and 119 who got over 450. It’s just great when the hard work pays off,” he added.

As well as congratulating those who were happy with their results, Mr O'Halloran had a message for anyone who may not have gotten the points they had hoped for.

"I would say, not to dwell too much on it today. I wouldn’t make any rash decisions today. Sleep on it, think about the future. On Thursday, the first round of offers are out, see what comes out. There are different ways into courses, so I wouldn't be making any rash decisions today," the principal said.

