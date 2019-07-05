WATCH: Limerick legal firm raises €15,000 for Enable Ireland after charity climb

ENABLE Ireland has officially launched its new state-of-the-art multisensory room at its adult services centre in Mungret, with the help of a leading law firm that raised more than €15,000 for the charity.

In June 2018, a 13-strong team at Sellors climbed Ireland’s three highest mountains in one day to raise €15,000 for ths service.

Thanking Sellors for their contribution, Dolores Ryan, Enable Ireland Limerick Adult Services Manager said the “sensory room will be an all-inclusive dedicated space for service users with complex dual disability needs to provide relaxation and enjoyment; stimulate sensory input and facilitate communication and mobility for the service users”.

Ronan Hynes, Partner at Sellors commented that:

“We are delighted and extremely proud to see the multi-sensory room officially open today. The feedback from the service users to the new sensory room has been fantastic and we are confident that it will have a positive impact for many years to come. I want to sincerely thank everyone for the incredible support we received during our Summit Challenge without which today would not have been possible.”