WATCH: Limerick council agree to look to buy land for recycling centre

LIMERICK Council bosses have agreed to look to buy a patch of land beside the Park Road recycling centre, which partially closed on Monday.

A special meeting of the local authority took place on Thursday evening, where members once again outlined their opposition to the part closure of the Rhebogue facility. Council axed elements of the facility over health and safety concerns.

But five of the ten services it provides are being retained, mainly around the recycling of glass.

During the meeting, Kieran Lehane, the council’s manager for the metropolitan district, disclosed that there was a long grass strip to the left-hand side of the facility.

“We did look at that, and checked to see who owns it. We do not own the property, which is a major impediment,” he told councillors.

However, Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan asked if attempts had been made to establish who did own the land – to which Mr Lehane said the property section of the council had looked at this.

Cllr Hartigan asked the official if he could push this with a view to acquiring the land, and Mr Lehane agreed to this.

Meanwhile, there was anger after the metropolitan district manager refused to release the full health and safety report, which outlined the reasons for the closure to members.

Mr Lehane said he was not in a position to release this, due to an incident which had taken place on site in recent times.

In answer to a question from Cllr Brian Leddin, Green Party, he said that the slides would be the only information members would be given in terms of health and safety.

“If what we are hitting at in the slides is all that is there in the report, it is highly inadequate,” the councillor said.

In a presentation, the council outlined its legal responsibility under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, and also showed councillors images from the site which they believe highlight such issues.

Cllr Elena Secas, Labour, said asked if five of the ten services are remaining in Park Road, what is the health and safety issue.

Mr Lehane said these are to the exterior of the centre, and he is seeking funding to have them relocated anyway.

Cllr Frankie Daly – who had earlier clashed with the officials after they rejected his assertion that the closure of Park Road was raised before this year’s budget, stormed out of the meeting.

“This is a waste of time. All we are seeing is the production of a health and safety document. It’s an absolute disgrace: I’m off to collect my son from Na Piarsaigh,” he said.