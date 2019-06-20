Limerick favourites Hermitage Green release risque new music video

LIMERICK's favourite indie act Hermitage Green have released arguably one of the most intriguing music videos to come out of the Irish music scene.

With just weeks before they take to King John's Castle for another sensational gig on July 26 and July 27, the high-profile band have released a risque video for their latest single Heaven this Thursday.

The band say the single is about wrenching the idea of an afterlife into the everyday and at its core explores how Heaven or Hell can be within your reach, depending on how you choose to live your life.

The single follows the release of their most recent EP Gold & Rust and their touching cover of Dreams, a tribute to The Cranberries and the late Dolores O’Riordan which garnered worldwide acclaim.

The music video features lead singer Dan Murphy sharing intimate moments (i.e. snogging) with a number of people...including fellow band members.

Speaking of the video, Dan said: "We wanted to create a parallel universe where some of the everyday social constructs we take for granted don't exist. Instead, this world has a totally different set of norms".