WATCH: Young Limerick entrepreneur wins top award for life-saving idea

A LIMERICK businessman who has helped design a potentially life-saving piece of equipment will represent the county in the final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur.

Eoghan Mulcahy, 22, from Clarina, was given the award for the best business idea – pre-trading at the regional heat of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) 2019.

The awards ceremony, run by the Limerick Local Enterprise Office took place at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Now, the former Ardscoil Ris student will head to the finals taking place at Google’s headquarters on Dublin’s docklands in September.

“I'm absolutely delighted. It really came as a shock to me as the category was so strong. But I'm absolutely delighted to win this and to be heading onto the All-Ireland final in Dublin,” he said.

Deepseek is a technology company specialising in artificial intelligence.

The first product to be brought out will be a water search and rescue tool, Mr Mulcahy said.

“It's a drone-based system which will help Marine Search and Rescue locate victims who enter the water, reduce time for rescues and hopefully increase the rate of successful rescues,” he explained.

Mr Mulcahy will work with his two company co-founders Ciaran O’Mara and Niall Mulcahy to ensure they are ready for the final.

The idea of the company came in February of last year when he witnessed someone entering the River Shannon.

“It left me with a feeling of helplnessness and hopelessness in the whole scenario. So I just wanted to see if I could develop something which could help the rescue team in their efforts,” he said, adding he worked on it through his final undergraduate year at the University of Limerick.