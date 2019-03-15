WATCH: Over 300 Limerick students join climate change protest

HUNDREDS of Limerick students joined global climate change protests this Friday afternoon.

The action saw around 300 pupils from schools across Limerick city and county, as well as students from the University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology and Mary Immaculate College gather to take part in the protest.

They gathered at Arthur's Quay Park before marching down to City Hall shortly after 1pm.

Saoirse Exton, 13, led the protests with her friend Caitlin Ni Chaoindealbhain, 14, by her side.

“I have always been scared of global warming. I think everyone in there right mind is scared of global warming. But I said to myself I can’t do anything about it, and it’s going to be alright. But it’s not going to be alright. Our world is going to die if we don’t do anything,” said Saoirse.

“Something really needs to be done, because we don’t have a lot of time left. I want my children and my children’s children to have a world to live in,” she added.

Chants of protest were lead by Saoirse, who had the crowds in the palm of her hand.

Huge crowds have gathered outside City Hall in support of Climate Change awareness. @Limerick_Leader @LimerickCouncil pic.twitter.com/rewltrBw7f — Ryan O'Rourke (@Ryan_O_R) March 15, 2019

“We as teenagers can not directly take action because we are not environmental scientists, and we are not politicians. But we are doing everything we can and yet, we are still being told we are dossing. They say we are not going to find solutions. I am not striking to find solutions. I am striking so the politicians listen to the scientists who have the solutions,” said Saoirse

“I’m striking for climate for those who can’t. I’m striking for the animals, the polar bears that are going to die in my lifetime. The rodent who is already gone extinct. I strike for them.

Mayor James Collins was on hand to lend his support to Saoirse and her fellow protesters.

“We have a lot of issues, even here in Limerick. We have a public meeting next Thursday at 7pm in the South Court Hotel, to protest against a proposed incinerator for Irish cement in Mungret. These are global issues but they are also local issues,” said Mayor Collins.

The protests are the culmination of the school strikes for climate campaign sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has been a campaigning voice for a greater response to climate change.