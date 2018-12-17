WATCH: Limerick hurlers treated to Dolores O'Riordan tribute at her former school

A LIMERICK school, and the alma mater of the late Dolores O’Riordan, treated the All-Ireland hurlers to a special rendition of ‘Dreams’ as the country’s top hurling team visited with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Senior hurlers Shane Dowling, Seán Finn, Pat Ryan and Darragh O’Donovan brought Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ to a standstill as they arrived at the school on the South Circular Road.

To bring the curtain down on the special visit, the Laurel Hill Coláiste choir performed the classic Cranberries song Dreams, in tribute to late rockstar Dolores O'Riordan who passed away in January.

“I think the choir here have done her justice,” Shane Dowling said.

“They're one of the best choirs I've come across. And the way they sang that song out at the end was a touch of class.’’

“I've been to maybe five or six different schools. It's impossible to get to them all, work has to go on but the majority of the schools made a go of singing Dreams and it just shows the legacy that Dolores left in Limerick and the legacy that Limerick GAA has carried throughout the summer. It really, really is special.”

The beautiful choral performance was led by students Gráinne Ní Choinn and Aisling Ní Sheanaigh, and backed by the 120 strong choir.

Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ principal Aedín Ní Bhriain said welcoming the Liam McCarthy to was a very special moment for the school.

“Today is a very proud day for Laurel Hill Colaiste FCj, welcoming the All Ireland winners to our school. It’s the number one school in Ireland and number one team coming to visit us. It’s a great celebration of being from Limerick.”

“Dolores was a past pupil and spent six happy years here and I suppose it has special resonance for us that we have that song here today when we welcome the team,” she added.