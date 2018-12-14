Down Syndrome Limerick lady’s moving dance tribute to Dolores O’Riordan

MOLLY Ryan was inspired to honour Dolores O’Riordan’s memory in this beautiful dance performance by Deirdre O’Kane’s tribute on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars.

It took place in Adare Manor’s stunning grounds. Molly, from Cappamore, wished to thank her dance teacher, Stacey Booth of Dance Academy, fellow dancers Ashling and Eimear, and Adare Manor for facilitating this tribute.

The Down Syndrome lady, who celebrates her 29th birthday this Friday, is an inspiration in her own right as she has set up her own business called Molly’s Cards - Unleashing Potential, a canine card company.