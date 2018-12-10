WATCH - ‘They weren’t expecting me’: Limerick’s Vicky Phelan features on BBC

TRAILBLAZING Limerick woman Vicky Phelan has featured on the BBC for her efforts in uncovering the CervicalCheck scandal.

Ms Phelan was named on the BBC 100 Women list which “shares inspirational, difficult and surprising stories from women all over the world”.

The Annacotty resident, 43, was awarded a €2.5m settlement in a High Court case against a US lab earlier this year, after she was not informed about an incorrect smear test in 2011 until last year. She was told in January that her stage four cervical cancer was incurable and that she had six to 12 months to live, but she is responding positively to a “wonder drug” called pembrolizumab.

In the segment, Trailblazers: The Irish mother who exposed a cervical cancer scandal on BBC News, Ms Phelan says: “They were expecting a very sick woman - now I was very sick - but they weren’t expecting me”.

"They were expecting a very sick woman… but they weren’t expecting me".@PhelanVicky exposed the CervicalCheck screening scandal in Ireland, after discovering she was not told she was given incorrect smear test results. Full video: https://t.co/APpEVvIari pic.twitter.com/Oi9SwFBRVv — BBC 100 Women (@BBC100women) December 9, 2018

The BBC 100 Women 2018 lists includes leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes from more than 60 countries around the world.

Ms Phelan, a Limerick Person of the Month award winner, joins Chelsea Clinton, former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard and actress Jameela Jamil, who also feature on the high-profile BBC list.

She previously said that she wants to use her €2.5m High Court settlement to create a new researcher role who would assist terminally-ill patients to source clinical trials.