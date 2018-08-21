WATCH: Limerick hurlers greeted like ‘rock stars’ on triumphant return to city

“THESE guys are rock stars who have given their lives to Limerick hurling.”

The verdict of Limerick fan, Brendan O’Connor, originally from Mayorstone, who flew in from Worcester, Massachusetts in the USA, to witness the Treatymen win hurling’s ultimate prize.

Brendan, who runs a bar in the American city, was one of many supporters who flew home to watch the hurlers win the All-Ireland Championship, having left these shores during the recession of 1988.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader at Na Piarsaigh’s clubhouse, he said: “It’s just magnificent, it’s just fantastic we have won this and put 45 years of hurt to bed. We only win it occasionally, but we’ve done it. Look at the club members, look at the parents, this is what life is all about.”

Mayor James Collins enjoyed a 45th birthday he will never forget this Monday, donning the ceremonial robe and chain of office to welcome Limerick’s victorious hurling side back to Colbert Station, before joining them on a specially erected stage in Páirc na nGael.

“They have united Limerick people all over the world. Limerick people have something now to be proud of. This team epitomises everything that is good about Limerick. I met the team in Dublin, and I wasn’t sure they fully appreciated what it meant to the people of Limerick until they came out the doors of Colbert Station and saw the massive party,” the county’s first citizen said.

Mick Lipper was the mayor of Limerick at the time the county last won an All-Ireland – as well as driving the team home, he gave local schoolchildren a day off.

“At the gala ball, I gave everyone Monday and Tuesday off. So I went one better than Mick Lipper on that score,” Mayor Collins laughed.

Speaking outside the Gaelic Grounds on Monday night, before the team’s arrival, six-year-old Mae-Rose Doherty from Caherdavin Lawn smiled: “I love the Limerick team. They are the best team in the world! The Casey brothers are my favourites!”

Mella Byrne added: “It was hard to watch – nailbiting. But what a fantastic result for Limerick!”​

Rebecca Ryan, 12, of the Old Cork Road added: “It was great fun watching the game, but nerve wracking at the end. I was shaking with excitement!”

Rebecca’s mum Ruth was born just a week after Limerick’s hurlers last triumphed in 1973.

She said: “I have had to explain to my children the last time they won, I was just a baby. It’s really significant.”

Brendy Daly, Moyross, wrote a poem about the day, saying: “I believe the spirit of Mick Mackey was behind all these boys yesterday. They showed incredible spirit.”