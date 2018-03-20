WATCH: Looking back at events of 'spectacular' St Patrick's weekend in Limerick

THOUSANDS of people flocked to Limerick for a carnival atmosphere at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade, as well as braving bitter conditions at the International Band Championship.

This theme of this year’s festival was the circus, and to lead the the madness of it all was the legendary ringmaster of Fossett’s Circus, Marion Fossett, who was selected as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Marian Hurley said the parade was "an amazing spectacle".

On Sunday, more than 1,300 participants in 20 bands from around the world took part in the 48th annual Limerick International Band Championship, braving Arctic conditions to march down O'Connell Street with pomp and fervour.

The snow, which exponentially grew thicker as the parade progressed, did not stop the Youngsville High School Marching Eagles – from Pennsylvania – from stealing the show, as they were crowned the overall winners.

And the weekend finished with a bang, as fireworks exploded over King John's Castle and thousands lined the riverfront to watch dramatic illuminations projected against the walls of the Castle, including a tribute to Dolores O'Riordan.

More than 30 events took place as part of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival 2018, the council said.

