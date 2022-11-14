WATCH: Micheal Lynch urges 'mammoth effort' from Na Piarsaigh to reach Munster football final

NA PIARSAIGH are two wins away from appearing in Munster club football and hurling championship finals.

Next Sunday, November 20, the club hurlers play reigning All-Ireland champions Ballygunner in the Munster club SHC semi final in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.15.

And, on Sunday November 27, the club footballers play Tipperary's Ballina in the Munster club IFC semi final.

While the hurlers received a bye into their last four tie, the Na Piarsaigh footballers were in action on Saturday and scored a 2-10 to 1-5 quarter final win over Waterford's Roanmore in Kilmallock.

"Thankfully we got over the line in the finish - we took our goal chances," said Na Piarsaigh manager Micheal Lynch.

His side trailed 0-3 to 0-2 midway through the opening half but then seven successive scores had them 1-8 to 0-3 clear within 10-minutes of the second half.

"Fair play to the lads - they dug deep," said the manager of a game where Na Piarsaigh wore Limerick jerseys due to a clash of colours.

He warned they have a "a big semi final coming up"

"We will have to put in 60-minutes, not 30!"

"It's not often you get an opportunity to play in a Munster final - we at taking this competition very serious and we are 60-minutes away from a final now," said Lynch.

Speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after their quarter final win, Lynch urged a "mammoth effort" ahead of their semi final tie.