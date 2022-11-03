WATCH: James Guina hoping to win a second Limerick junior football title with Castlemahon

CASTLEMAHON bid to end a four year stay outside of the Limerick intermediate football ranks this Sunday.
They play neighbours Feenagh-Kilmeedy in the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC final this November 6 in Tournafulla at 11.45
Castlemahon captain James Guina is one player remaining from the last JAFC title won by the club in 2003.
Ahead of Sunday's final, Guinea was speaking at the media launch of the Limerick Premier JAFC decider.
Government identified the use of barracks to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees – but it appears Sarsfield Barracks is not in that number | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler
Pictured at the SILC conference are Keith Butler, MD of CAE Parc Aviation; SILC conference founder Samantha Harding, Minister-of-State Hildegarde Naughton and Niall Duggan of CAE Parc Aviation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.