WATCH: Mike Casey hopeful Na Piarsaigh can 'kick-on again' for the Munster club championship

"DAYS like this are incredible" beamed Mike Casey after Na Piarsaigh were crowned Limerick senior hurling champions with a final win over holders Kilmallock.
The city side had 11-points to spare at the final whistle after a dominant display in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Casey praised the "collective effort" of the Na Piarsaigh players for returned title no7 to Caherdavin and urged all to "kick-on again" for the Munster club championship.
After captain William O'Donoghue lifted the Daly Cup, Casey spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
